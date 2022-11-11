Sixty firefighters tackle blaze near Bradford city centre
Sixty firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial premises in the centre of Bradford.
Fire crews were called just before 15:30 GMT to the fire in a single storey building on Buck Street.
Videos and pictures have captured huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were working to establish what the building houses and that the incident was ongoing.
Police said they had been alerted to the blaze by the fire service and there were currently no reported injuries.
