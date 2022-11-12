Leeds surgeon and medic children in charity marathon challenge
- Published
A life-saving surgeon and his medic children are running one of the most difficult marathons to help people who have suffered catastrophic injuries.
Prof Peter Giannoudis along with his daughter Marilena and son Vasilis all work at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).
They are taking on the Athens marathon to fundraise for a charity set up by Prof Giannoudis which helps those who have life-changing injuries.
The surgeon said people "should not be left to rebuild their lives alone".
The 61-year-old founded the charity Day One Trauma Support at LGI in 2014 to provide practical, emotional and financial support to victims left with serious injuries from things such as road crashes, stabbings and falls.
The surgeon and his colleagues at the Leeds Major Trauma Centre are there to treat patients.
But the charity, which receives no government funding, helps bridge the gap between things like accommodation, specialist equipment, welfare advice and peer support.
'Life shattered'
Prof Giannoudis, who is a professor of Trauma and Orthopaedics at the University of Leeds, has carried out more than 10,000 operations over his 30-year career.
He said the charity provided invaluable support for people when they are trying to piece their lives back together.
"The problem is when someone suffers a life-changing injury, the impact on them and their family is enormous.
"In the briefest of moments, that person's life is shattered and often it is too much for them to piece it back together on their own."
The Athens run - which is uphill from the six mile (10km) mark to the 19 mile (31km) mark - is considered one of the most difficult races.
It is the fourth fundraising marathon Prof Giannoudis and his children have completed.
His son Vasilis, 29, not only works in the same trauma and orthopaedic department as his father but the pair have carried out operations together.
He said: "He remains as passionate today as he did when he founded the charity.
"I just hope he stops suggesting marathons as fundraising ideas - I'm not sure how many more my knees have left in them."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.