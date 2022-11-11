Kirklees Council overspend hits £34m due to cost of living
- Published
A council said it has overspent on its budget by £34m because of inflation and rising energy costs.
Kirklees Council said it will use its reserve funding to tackle the overspend.
The authority spent nearly £12m over budget to heat and light council buildings, schools and leisure centres.
It has also frozen recruitment and reduced non-essential spending to offset the impact of the cost of living crisis on council finances.
The council also said inflationary pressures, such as the rising cost of fuel, food and services, led to a £10m overspend.
Councillor Paul Davies said there were plans to "mothball" certain properties including office buildings in Huddersfield.
But he said the authority is safeguarding libraries as they are "absolutely crucial" as warm spaces and community hubs. He said council staff will be working from home more often and may also be able to work in the district's libraries.
Council departments are looking at ways to provide the same services but with a reduced budget, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Davies said vulnerable residents would still receive targeted support including council tax reductions and a £50 payment given to families of children receiving free school meals.
He said the council faced "real challenges".
Council officers said the government's Autumn Statement on 17 November and the local government funding settlement, expected in December, will help them to "fully understand the scale of the financial challenge to local authorities across the country in future years".
