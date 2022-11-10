Bradford: Six sentenced for disorder over fatal street fight
- Published
Six men have been sentenced for their role in a street fight between two groups that left a man dead.
Muhammed Mujahid Hussain, 19, died in hospital after he was stabbed during a confrontation in Duckworth Lane, in Bradford, on 22 April 2021.
Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson told Bradford Crown Court Mr Hussain was attacked when "serious violent disorder" broke out between the groups.
The sentences passed ranged from three to 21 months.
Ms Stephenson said in the run up to the incident there had been a falling out between the groups, with telephone records showing "some element of planning to this incident".
CCTV footage from the night Mr Hussain died showed various members of both groups driving to the scene, some armed with knives, sticks and other weapons.
Passing sentence, Judge Jonathan Gibson said the phone calls between the groups meant it was "quite apparent that this wasn't an incident that blew up at the scene".
"The fact that various people attended with weapons does show that violence was anticipated," he added.
"All engaged in some way or another in the violence that night."
He added that the fight took place during Eid when there were a number of people on the street and it had a "significant impact on the community".
Saif Shah, 18, of West Park Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sent to a young offenders institute for 13 months.
Mujahid Shah, 20, of Sunrise Close, Bradford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sent to a young offenders institute for 18 months.
Zain Mahmood, 21, of Airedale College Terrace, Bradford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was given a suspended prison sentence of 15 months.
Javeed Khan, 21, of St Pauls Avenue, Bradford, pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for three months.
Umar Shehzad, 25, of Nurser Lane, Bradford was convicted of violent disorder and sent to prison for 21 months.
Danyal Majid, 19, of Hinchliffe Street, Bradford pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sent to a a young offenders institute for eight months.
A seventh man involved in the incident is due to be sentenced next month
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.