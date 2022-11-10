Abi Fisher: Husband jailed for life for murder of Castleford woman
A man who made a social media appeal to help find his wife hours after he had smothered her and dumped her body in bushes has been jailed for life.
Matthew Fisher, 30, beat and strangled Abi Fisher, 29, and then left their baby alone while he bundled her body into a car and left it in woodland.
He then returned to the family home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, and reported her as a missing person.
Fisher was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for a minimum of 15 years for murder.
Leeds Crown Court heard Fisher told officers he had last seen primary school teacher Abi on the evening of 8 July and had woken the next day to find she wasn't there.
Hundreds of friends and colleagues joined police searches for her, with Fisher, of Walton Park Street, posting a message on Facebook pleading for help to find his his wife.
His post read: "Has anyone seen Abi, if you have can you please let me know or get her to give me a ring."
However, investigations showed he had travelled to an area in Brierley, South Yorkshire, where his wife's body was later found, during the time he claimed to have been in bed.
The court heard he had left their six-month-old daughter, who had Covid-19 at the time, while he was concealing her body.
The couple, who met at high school, had been married for six years and had had their daughter through IVF.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mrs Fisher's family asked how he could do that "to my baby girl".
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Amanda Wimbles said "Abi was someone who was loved by many" and what had happened had "shocked and devastated the local community".
She added: "Matthew Fisher's actions that day have ensured that their young daughter will now grow up without either parent."
