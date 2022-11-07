Knottingley: Town lit up to celebrate industrial heritage
- Published
A West Yorkshire town's industrial buildings will be lit up with photos to celebrate its heritage.
The event in Knottingley is the culmination of a seven-month project by artist David Appleyard.
More than 200 residents collaborated with the artist to share memories of living and working in the town.
Mr Appleyard said: "The event is intended to bring the community together for an evening of celebration."
Fire & Water is a free event starting at Knottingley Town Hall on Wednesday 23 November.
Black and white photos depicting the two main industries in the town - glassmaking and shipbuilding - will be projected onto glass manufacturer Stoelzle Flaconnage and the Old Vicarage building.
'Exciting and innovative event'
Visitors can enjoy music from the Knottingley Silver Band and view the responses of local people to the question, "What does Knottingley mean to you?".
The event is part of Wakefield Council's Light Up festival, which runs across the district until 27 November.
Councillor Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: "It has been wonderful to see how this project has developed over the past seven months into this exciting and innovative event.
"We hope every resident of Knottingley will join us to explore how the town has been shaped by the important industries of glassmaking and shipbuilding."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.