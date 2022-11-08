King Charles begins Yorkshire visit with trips to Bradford and Leeds
- Published
The King has begun an official two-day visit to Yorkshire with a trip to the Bradford headquarters of supermarket chain Morrisons.
Charles learned about sustainable farming, and chatted to staff, joking: "I hope they let you off at Christmas."
He met young leaders at a reception at City Hall, before attending a musical performance in Centenary Square.
The monarch then visited Leeds Central Library and Art Gallery. He will head to York and Doncaster on Wednesday.
At Morrisons HQ, the firm demonstrated its sustainability and retail initiatives, including its rare breed programme and recently launched carbon-neutral eggs.
In a short speech to staff, he said: "It's a great joy to see you all today.
"I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons."
The King then went to meet some of the city's young leaders at a reception at City Hall, including Britain's first hijabi boxer, Safiyyah Syeed, before attending a musical performance in Centenary Square.
Ms Syeed, who started boxing five years ago after including it on her bucket list during a long-term illness, said: "It was amazing, he was interested in my boxing and he knew a bit about us all.
"My 18-year-old self would be screaming."
Among other young leaders to meet the monarch were brother and sister Yeasin Mohammed and Jasmin Akter, Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar before coming to the UK in 2010.
Ms Akter said she was "still nervous" from shaking the King's hand.
"I felt at that moment it matters and I am somebody," she said.
"As a refugee we were someone that no one cared about really, so to go from having no recognition to having the King come up to you and shake your hand and having a mutual conversation, I just can't describe the feeling."
Mr Mohammed described the meeting as "life-changing".
He added: "It's a big dream to see someone like that when back home we've seen, not even real pictures but ones people have drawn. To get the chance to meet him face to face and tell him my story is incredible."
One woman waiting in the Centenary Square crowd amid the flags and bunting said the visit was "a historic moment for us all".
"He's visiting Bradford for the first time since he's become the monarch, so that's very exciting for us," she said.
She added: "This will be a glimpse for him to see what Bradford has. Hopefully this will be the first of many visits for him to see us."
Another well-wisher, Ellie, brought her 10-week-old daughter to see the King, saying: "I'm very proud to be here today.
"I've never seen a king before, so this is my first king and hers as well."
The monarch then travelled to Leeds and visited the city's Central Library and Art Gallery where he viewed the Worlds Re-imagined Globes project, which explains Britain's role in slavery.
He spoke with Fiona Compton, a St Lucian artist and historian, who showed him her Palace of the Peacock design, which pays homage to enslaved women who used poison to resist.
Ms Compton, whose father was prime minister of St Lucia, said the King had told her he was ready to discuss Britain's role in the slave trade.
She said: "He is ready to have these conversations and see what work can be done.
"We are not talking about reparations, this is not solely something for the British monarchy [to talk about], this is for the British people to have the conversations.
"He agrees, this is British history, it should not be hidden."
The monarch also met representatives from the Child Friendly Leeds team, who aim to make the city better for families and young people.
As part of his visit, he unveiled a plaque to mark 10 years since Queen Elizabeth II launched the programme.
On Wednesday, he will continue his royal tour by visiting York and Doncaster, joined by the Queen Consort.
The King will unveil a statue of his late mother at York Minster.
The 6ft 7in (2m) statue sits in a niche on the minster's west front and was intended to honour the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.
Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner said she is expecting crowds of people to "come out to cheer him on".
She said: "There are so many emotions that will be running through the day, both gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen and what she did and going forward to have the King there and all that we hope and wish for his future.
"I think it will be a wonderful, special day and I suspect the King will be moved by seeing this amazing stone statue of his mother."
In their final engagement, the royal couple will head to Doncaster, where they will confer city status at the Mansion House.
