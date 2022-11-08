King to begin Yorkshire visit
- Published
The King will begin a two-day visit to Yorkshire with engagements in Leeds and Bradford on Tuesday.
The monarch will visit Leeds Central Library and the headquarters of supermarket Morrisons in the city.
King Charles III will also see musical performances in Centenary Scare in Bradford and meet young leaders at the City Hall.
On Wednesday he will continue his tour by visiting York and Doncaster with the Queen Consort.
Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons, said staff were "really excited" about the King's visit and that some of the company's farmers, fishmongers and grocers would be present to meet the monarch.
"It's a real honour to actually have His Majesty coming to see us. He has a long connection with farming and sustainability and is really passionate about that, as are we," she said.
The King will also meet representatives from the Child Friendly Leeds team, who aim to make the city better for families and young people.
Councillor Fiona Venner said the King will unveil a plaque to mark 10 years since Queen Elizabeth II launched the programme.
"It's incredibly exciting and special," Councillor Venner said.
"It's such an honour that King Charles III has chosen Leeds to visit so early in his reign."
On Wednesday the King will visit York to unveil a statue of his late mother at York Minster.
The 6ft 7in (2m) statue sits in a niche on the minster's west front and was intended to honour the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.
Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner said she is expecting crowds of people to "come out to cheer him on".
She said: "There are so many emotions that will be running through the day, both gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen and what she did and going forward to have the King there and all that we hope and wish for his future.
"I think it will be a wonderful, special day and I suspect the King will be moved by seeing this amazing stone statue of his mother."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.