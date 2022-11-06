Halifax: Boy, 17, dies after Bonfire Night incident
A 17-year-old boy has died after being found injured on Bonfire Night in West Yorkshire.
The teenager died in hospital after he was discovered in a garden on Vickerman Street, Halifax, at about 20:15 GMT on Saturday.
Officers had previously been called to the area following reports of fireworks being set off nearby, West Yorkshire Police said.
A cordon is in place at the property where the boy was found injured.
The force said the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been made aware after officers were called to the vicinity prior to the incident.
