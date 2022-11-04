Halton Moor disorder: 21 people summonsed to appear in court
Twenty-one people are to appear in court following a two-year probe into violent disorder in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police served court summonses on the suspects in connection with two nights of unrest in the Halton Moor area of the city in November 2020.
A large group of youths pelted bricks and fireworks at police in riot gear during the disorder, which detectives described as "truly disgraceful".
The group, who are all male are due before magistrates in January.
Officers first came under attack as they responded to reports of a car and house being vandalised in Kendal Drive. No one was injured.
The following night trouble flared at the junction of Rathmell Road and Ullswater Crescent when police vans were targeted with bricks and fireworks.
Police said they made 39 arrests after "extensive enquiries" into the disorder on 7 and 8 November, with offers poring over CCTV footage in a bid to identify those involved.
Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team served 21 court summonses on Thursday, mostly for alleged violent disorder. Some of the suspects face charges of burglary and arson.
The group are all male and the majority are boys aged under 18.
They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 11 and 12 January next year.
Two men and a 14-year-old boy have previously been convicted of committing crimes during the disorder, including violent disorder, criminal damage. and possession of cocaine.
