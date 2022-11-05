Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Curious creatures exhibition inspired by childhood
An exhibition aimed at capturing the sometimes difficult experience of childhood has opened at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP).
Hand Me Downs by Annie Montgomerie features animals with human characteristics such as cats and dogs.
Montgomerie says their bodies are made from vintage finds, usually from the 1970s and 80s, adding a sense of nostalgia to each piece.
They often appear sad or lost, she adds.
Each one of the sculptures is covered in retro fabric, "foraged locally where I live in Dorset", Montgomerie says.
It is placed to replicate the differing directions of the fur or skin, achieving a "loved-to-death" threadbare look.
The exhibition is "inspired by childhood, of making do with what you are given."
Talking about her anthropomorphic creations, she says they come "from a place of innocence" and are reminiscent of "a forgotten time in the world where the fear of growing up dances with the wonderful thoughts of what's to come.
"I portray these emotions in the faces of my work; the tilt of the head and the eyes gazing straight to the soul."
Having exhibited two small collections previously at YSP, Hand Me Downs is Montgomerie's largest exhibition to date with 30 unique pieces.
The exhibition runs until 26 February 2023.
