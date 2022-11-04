James Stunt: Accused socialite became reclusive pariah, court hears
Socialite James Stunt told a court he became a "reclusive pariah" after his assets were frozen in an investigation into alleged money laundering.
The former son-in-law of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone said he went from "a man once well revered" to being "like a leper without a colony".
Mr Stunt, 40, and seven other defendants are on trial at Leeds Cloth Hall Court.
He told the jury he became "homeless" after the order was imposed.
Prosecutors allege the eight defendants were involved in depositing "criminal cash" amounting to £266m into the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield from 2014 to 2016.
The court heard that following an investigation into the alleged plot a restraint order imposed by a judge froze Mr Stunt's bank accounts, with arrangements made for money to be released to him for everyday use.
Mr Stunt described the order as "a draconian act which comes in and says someone is guilty before they are tried before a jury of their peers, and just turns off your life".
"I had to go to a loan shark effectively, it was very bizarre. I was like a leper without a colony," he said.
Asked by prosecutor Nicholas Clarke KC about his claims during evidence that the seizure of his assets was "illegal," Stunt said: "When I say 'illegal', yes, OK, that's semantics - highly unethical, immoral in my opinion."
Mr Clarke said that rather than being "homeless", arrangements were made for Stunt to live in a five-storey property in South Kensington which had six bedrooms and a cinema room, and cost £9,995 a month in rent.
Stunt said: "Yes, after three months my father decided to help out his son and it's humbling.
"I was homeless for three months."
'Outrageous allegation'
When Mr Clarke said he had also been allowed to sell some Faberge items, Stunt replied: "I paid half a million pounds for them and I'm getting £25,000 because people can exploit me."
Mr Clarke told Stunt that by 2016 his assets "diminished to almost nothing" and suggested his involvement with Fowler Oldfield was "an opportunity perhaps to fund your lifestyle independently from Petra Ecclestone".
Mr Stunt replied: "I say that is an outrageous allegation."
The court was shown a bank document signed by Mr Stunt from July 2017 which said: "The majority of his income, however, is received from his wife Petra Ecclestone."
Mr Stunt said he "didn't make that statement", adding: "I am someone who doesn't read the small print. There was a lot going on in my life."
He added that Ms Ecclestone had left him at this point, but they had not yet divorced.
Mr Stunt, Francesca Sota, 34, Heidi Buckler, 45, Greg Frankel, 44, Paul Miller, 45, Haroon Rashid, 51, Daniel Rawson, 45, and Alexander Tulloch, 41, all deny money laundering. Mr Stunt and Ms Sota also deny a charge of forgery.
The trial continues.
