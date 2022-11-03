Keighley firefighters rescue deer stuck in fence
It's was not a cat up a a tree but the rather more unusual deer in distress which required help from one set of West Yorkshire firefighters.
A crew from Keighley managed to free a frustrated fawn after it became wedged in metal railings in the town.
Firefighters used a battery-operated tool to widen the bars and release the deer, which appeared uninjured despite its ordeal on Wednesday morning.
A fire service spokesperson said it was alerted by a member of the public.
