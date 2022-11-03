Bradford City player Kian Harratt fined for hare coursing
Bradford City player Kian Harratt is among three men to be fined for hare coursing in East Yorkshire.
Harratt, who is currently on loan from West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, appeared at Beverley Magistrates' Court on 26 October.
He and two others were convicted after being caught on farmland in the Wressle area of the region on 3 April.
Bradford City said the player's parent club was investigating the matter, and working to establish the full facts.
Harratt would not be involved in this weekend's FA Cup tie against Harrogate Town, a spokesperson said.
Harratt, aged 20, of Craven Road, Pontefract, was fined £830 and ordered to pay £150 in costs, with a victim surcharge of £83.
Billy Haigh, aged 20, of Main Street, South Hiendley, Barnsley, was fined £519 and ordered to pay £150 in costs and a victim surcharge of £52.
Codie Colin Smith, aged 18, of Frickley Bridge Lane, Brierley, Barnsley, was fined £173 and ordered to pay £150 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.
What is hare coursing?
- Traditionally, coursing starts to happen more in the autumn after crops have been harvested and this continues until the spring.
- Dogs - usually greyhounds, lurchers or salukis - are kept on a threaded slip lead that can be easily released.
- Coursers will walk along fields to frighten the hare into the open.
- They then release their dogs to give chase and dogs are tested on their ability to follow the hare as it tries to escape.
- A bet is made on which dog will catch the hare first with large sums of money changing hands.
- Since 2005, hare coursing has been illegal throughout the UK.
Source: Humberside Police
Following the conclusion of the case, Sgt Kevin Jones, from Humberside Police's Rural Task Force, said: "This conviction shows that the Rural Task Force will deal strongly with those offenders that visit our force area to commit hare coursing offences.
"We will not tolerate the barbaric act of hare coursing, not only causing unimaginable suffering to our wildlife but also causing issues for local landowners who are often the subject of antisocial behaviour and damage to their land and property."
