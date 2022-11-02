James Stunt tells court he is too ostentatious to be a money launderer
Socialite James Stunt has told a court he was too "ostentatious" to be involved in money laundering and that it would be "like walking around with a sign saying 'arrest me"'.
Mr Stunt said there would not have been "much profit" in the alleged multi-million pound money-laundering scheme.
He is one of eight defendants on trial at Leeds Cloth Hall Court.
The former son-in-law of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone denies money laundering and forgery.
Prosecutors said "criminal cash" was brought from all over the country to Fowler Oldfield's premises in West Yorkshire, before the scheme "went national" and Stunt's offices in London also started receiving money.
It is claimed the defendants hid the origin of the money by moving it through a company bank account and using the proceeds to buy gold.
Mr Stunt, 40, told the court that he let Fowler Oldfield director Greg Frankel live rent-free in his London apartment "because that's the kind of person I am".
He said he had helped Mr Frankel lease a Lamborghini by using his name to "get the finance".
Mr Stunt denied there was anything illegal about the partnership and said: "To be as ostentatious, as I was, that's like walking around with a sign saying 'arrest me'."
"Of course there are people who are wealthy who commit crimes, but there's not much profit in this.
"I am not someone who would ever enter into money laundering - that is a mess you do not need to get involved in.
"I have given away more in philanthropy than I made in this so-called money-laundering scheme."
The jury heard Mr Stunt had between six and 10 "strong rooms" to hold large quantities of cash, which he said were "predominantly gambling winnings which are tax-free from a casino".
Mr Stunt told the court he would gamble with his then-father-in-law, Mr Ecclestone, and "he would just pay me cash rather than a bookie".
'Large loser' at casinos
The defendant said he habitually attended casinos and described himself as a "large loser", adding that he "had a five-million credit line in every casino in London and Las Vegas".
Prosecutors allege "criminal cash" amounting to £266m was deposited into the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield from 2014 to 2016.
Mr Stunt, Francesca Sota, 34, Heidi Buckler, 45, Greg Frankel, 44, Paul Miller, 45, Haroon Rashid, 51, Daniel Rawson, 45, and Alexander Tulloch, 41, all deny money laundering. Mr Stunt and Ms Sota also deny a charge of forgery.
The trial continues.
