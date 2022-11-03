Bradford: Car park closed as station revamp plans move ahead
Preparation work to demolish a city centre car park has begun as part of a project to revamp Bradford Interchange.
The multi-storey on Hall Ings will make way for a small park and a new walkway.
Bradford Council also released fresh images of plans to transform the entrance to the train and bus station, which include a new cycle hub and taxi rank on Bridge Street.
A new consultation on the £16m scheme to improve the area was launched this week and closes on 29 November.
The plans would also see the front of the station pedestrianised, waiting areas upgraded, a new entrance to the underground car park, a baby changing facility installed and a multi-faith room created.
The scheme will link to another major project to pedestrianise Hall Ings, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Both programmes are being carried out by Bradford Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority and are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Bradford Council purchased the NCP car park in 2017 for £4.15m and it closed in October.
The project is one of four funded by the Government through the Transforming Cities Fund.
