Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for life for murdering teenage son
- Published
A mother and her partner have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son.
Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021.
The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
Kalinowska and Latoszewski were both told they would spend a minimum of 39 years in prison for his killing.
Sentencing, Mrs Justice Lambert said it was impossible to watch the CCTV footage, which captured much of Sebastian's abuse in the home, without being "utterly horrified".
She said Latoszewski was a "bully" who sought to intimidate and frighten Sebastian, regarding him as "easy prey".
Addressing Kalinowska the judge said she "just did not care" what was happening to her son.
The judge described how the footage captured body builder Latoszewski using the teenager as a "punchbag" while his mother "sat indifferently on the sofa, eating, drinking or watching TV".
She said: "It shows you, Latoszewski, using your martial arts techniques to punch, and kick Sebastian repeatedly about the torso and head, using Sebastian's body in the same way you used the punchbag in your garden.
"Kalinowska, you were almost always present when the abuse was inflicted."
During the six-week trial, the court heard how Sebastian arrived in the UK from Poland in October 2020 to live with his mother and her partner in West Yorkshire.
However, the arrangement quickly turned sour, with one family friend telling jurors they believed the couple came to view him as a "hindrance".
Over the following months Sebastian was repeatedly beaten by the couple and subjected to cruel and humiliating punishments if they thought he misbehaved.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.