Bradford: New 20mph zones to cover 7,000 homes
- Published
New 20mph zones will be rolled out across an area covering more than 7,000 homes in Bradford.
The speed limit zones are set to be created around 24 schools and speed bumps will be installed in some areas.
The measures will protect children and improve road safety, a council spokesperson said.
Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw said: "They also have an additional benefit of improving air quality which is especially important around schools."
Work to create the new zones at the schools will start this month and is expected to be completed by 2023.
The zones have been designed to cover a wide area so that children walking to school "benefit from reduced speeds for the whole of their walk," according to Bradford Council.
There are also plans for a 20mph area to be installed across Ilkley town centre in 2023.
Mr Ross-Shaw, portfolio holder for transport, said: "Safety is our number one priority and these new speed reduction zones should substantially reduce injuries and deaths around schools."
