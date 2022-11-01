West Yorkshire Police officer charged with perverting course of justice
A West Yorkshire Police officer and a former member of force staff have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
PC Mark Hinchliffe and Lisa Hinchliffe are jointly charged in relation to speeding offences allegedly committed while off-duty, the force said.
The pair are due to appear before magistrates in Bradford on Wednesday.
Mr Hinchliffe, 42, has been suspended from duty while Mrs Hinchliffe, 38 has resigned from her post, the force said.
