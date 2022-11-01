Ukraine refugee in UK on nightly vigil to keep mother safe in Kyiv
- Published
An 80-year-old Ukrainian grandmother living in war-torn Kyiv gets alerted to missile attack warnings by her refugee daughter in West Yorkshire.
Victoria Chichinadze said her mother struggled with her hearing so does not always pick up on the alerts.
The artist fled to the UK with her two teenage daughters earlier in the war but stays up at night to try and keep her mother safe from afar.
Russian strikes on Monday cut off power and water supplies in parts of Kyiv.
Ms Chichinadze, who lives with a host family in Burley in Wharfedale, said her mother was in "a very dangerous situation" but didn't want to leave her home.
"I offered to make her a British visa but she doesn't want to come, so I had to make her one without her knowing in case of an emergency so I can go and rescue her.
"I'm so nervous that she won't hear the sirens so I contact her and make sure she goes to the cellar for safety.
"It's exhausting for both of us," she said.
'You feel helpless'
Ms Chichinadze's partner, Uri, who has remained in Ukraine, was recently "knocked to the floor" by a nearby blast while walking to a doctor's appointment.
"Just imagine all the people who you know and love, the beautiful buildings, your home, all ruined, but all you can do is just look and do nothing, that's how I am feeling right now.
"It was horrible when I was inside, but when you're on the outside it's the most terrible feeling you can imagine because you feel helpless," she said.
The 42-year-old is a sculptor who specialises in casting bronze and is now trying to make a living in the UK through her work.
Janet Cade, who hosts the family, said they had "settled in well" but adjusting to life in the UK after experiencing war had not been easy, particularly for the teenagers.
"We live quite close to Leeds Bradford Airport and when planes started flying over, especially during the first couple of days, there was a bit of flinching because the sounds brought it all back," she said.
