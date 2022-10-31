Human remains found in skip at Leeds recycling site
- Published
Human remains have been found in a skip at a waste recycling site, police have confirmed.
Workers at Skelton Skips on Knowsthorpe Way in Leeds made the discovery just before 10:00 GMT on Monday.
Forensic officers are at the scene to "assess the remains and establish the circumstances", West Yorkshire Police said.
Pictures from the scene shows officers focusing on a conveyor belt at the site.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.