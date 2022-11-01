Bradford: 'Anti-poverty' approach aims to help poorest
- Published
A renewed "anti-poverty strategy" is aiming to protect the most vulnerable in Bradford as families face spiralling costs during the winter months.
Bradford Council said a £5.7m support package will help the poorest members of its communities through the Household Support Fund, with funds paid directly to low income households.
About £1.1m is being given to community groups to provide healthy food hampers.
The strategy is set to be discussed at a council executive meeting on Tuesday.
A 2021 report to Bradford Council's Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee found 30.4% of children in the city live in poverty, with fears the figure could worsen amid the cost of living crisis.
The local authority said the rising costs of fuel, food and other essentials is "hitting the poorest places and poorest groups in society hardest" as they spend a higher proportion of their income on essential bills.
'Devastating impact'
Working with voluntary and healthcare sector partners, the council has launched a website to offer support with increasing costs.
Other measures include extra funds being given to foodbanks and money to help set up a network of warm spaces across the district.
Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Bradford Council leader, said: "The cost of living crisis is having a devastating impact on communities and this is on top of the impact from the pandemic.
"We are using the limited funding available to us to help support people in most need and will do everything we can to continue to support residents."
