Leeds Bradford Airport: Night flight limits exceeded, say campaigners
- Published
Campaigners have said Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) broke operating rules by running 600 more night flights than agreed during 2022's summer season.
Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) said the extra flights took place between March and October.
Leeds City Council confirmed it had received a complaint and was investigating.
LBA said it took its responsibilities "seriously" and would liaise with the council on any issues raised.
Planning rules limit the number of journeys that can operate between 23:00 and 07:00 to protect the health of those living beneath the flight path.
The limit during March to October this year was 2,920.
GALBA said its monitoring, even allowing for permitted exceptions, recorded 3,496 night flights up to 07:00 on 27 October.
The group said as night flights regularly exceeded 10 per evening the airport would pass the 600 total by the end of the month.
Andy Tate, a GALBA member from Leeds, said night time flying was "bad news" for anyone living under the flight path.
"The disturbance from these flights is a major cause of all kinds of serious health issues," he added.
'Raised eyebrows'
Fellow GALBA member, Ian Coatman from Horsforth, said despite dropping a planning application for a new terminal building in March, airport bosses had "repeatedly claimed" the airport would double in size.
"That raised a lot of eyebrows because LBA is limited by strict rules on the number of passengers and, crucially, the number of night flights they can operate," Mr Coatman said.
A spokesperson for LBA said they "work closely" with Leeds City Council on matters relating to the airport's planning consent.
"We will liaise with them on any issues raised in respect of how that consent is implemented.
"We take our responsibilities on operating flights seriously and will continue to report on them in an open and transparent way."
Leeds City Council said it was "investigating a complaint" made against LBA in relation to night time flights.
