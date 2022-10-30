Man hurt in Bradford machete attack
- Published
A man has been injured in a machete attack in Bradford, police have said.
Officers were called to reports of a number of males fighting on Sackville Street at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday, according to the West Yorkshire force.
The 27-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody.
Several weapons, including a machete, were later recovered from a vehicle stopped by officers, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said: "I am particularly interested in any video footage captured during this incident, some of which we are aware is being circulated on social media.
"Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not considered life-threatening but we know all too well how dangerous the use of weapons can be and the devastating consequences it can have."
