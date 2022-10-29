Leeds PC injured while arresting man with machete and gun
A police officer in Leeds has been injured while arresting a man armed with a machete and gun.
Officers were conducting stop-and-search operations in the Harehills area at about 14:00 BST on Friday when they stopped a man in Back Cowper Grove, West Yorkshire Police said.
They detained him, during which an officer suffered "a serious leg injury", the force said.
A 22-year-old man remains in custody.
The injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment. Police have not provided further details on his condition.
A Section 60 order, giving police enhanced stop-and-search powers, was put in place for Harehills after two males were "seriously injured" there in a stabbing on Wednesday evening. The order expired on Friday evening.
Three males were arrested in connection with Wednesday's stabbing and inquiries continued, the force added.
