Leeds: Drivers stuck in city centre car park due to roadworks

Drivers were queuing up to the seventh floor of the multi-storey car park

Shoppers said they queued for hours to leave a multi-storey car park as a result of roadworks.

Motorists trying to leave the Leeds Trinity car park were queuing up to the seventh floor on Thursday evening.

Leeds has several ongoing major road projects, including work on the Armley Gyratory and City Square.

A Trinity spokesperson apologised to customers and said the delays were caused by "city centre roadworks that are beyond our control".

A statement from Leeds Trinity was posted at about 18:15 BST and said: "Please note that we are currently experiencing extremely high levels of traffic trying to exit the car park and it's currently backed up to level [seven].

"This is due to city centre roadworks that are beyond our control. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause."

The city council has previously said it was working hard to keep disruption to a "minimum".

