Bradford: Mentally ill man responsible for stabbing in mosque
A mentally ill man stabbed and seriously hurt his former childhood friend in a crowded mosque in Bradford, a jury has decided.
CCTV footage of Fezan Hussain, 27, pulling out a machete before stabbing his victim without warning had earlier been shown at Bradford Crown Court.
Hussain had hugged his victim before attacking him at the Madni Masjid Islamic Centre in May, the court heard.
Hussain was found unfit to enter a plea or stand trial over the attack.
As a result the jury had to decide whether Hussain, of Radfield Road, Wyke, had carried out the stabbing at the mosque on Newton Street on 2 May, without hearing evidence from him.
Opening the case to the jury, prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said Hussain had bought the knife he used in the attack by mail order in April.
Hussain had no motive or reason to attack the complainant, Mr Sharp said.
In an interview with police in June, the victim described how Hussain had stabbed him straight in the stomach after he had hugged him.
He said Hussain was angry and staring at him, but added that the two men had never had any issues or problems in the past and he had not seen Hussain for about three years.
'Still pushing'
The man said that after the initial attack, Hussain, who only has one hand, was still holding the machete with his left hand and was trying to push it further into him.
"I don't know why he did it, to be honest," he said.
"I only realised it was a machete when it was stuck inside me. He was still pushing. I had to push him off to get it out."
The complainant had undergone several operations to repair damage to his liver and he had spent nearly a month in hospital after the attack, the court heard.
It took the jury less than 30 minutes to decide that Hussain had carried out the attack.
Judge Jonathan Rose adjourned the case until 1 December.
Hussain is currently remanded in custody, but he could be made subject to a hospital order in the future.
