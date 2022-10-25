Cost of living: Debt support offered to Yorkshire Water customers
Yorkshire Water has launched a scheme to aid customers struggling during the cost of living crisis.
The company said customers on the government's Breathing Space scheme would not face water charges.
Breathing Space was introduced by the government in 2021 and gives people a 60-day period in which they cannot be contacted by creditors.
Yorkshire Water said it would cover customer charges during the respite period so their debts did not increase.
The move has been supported by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).
Steve Grebby, policy manager for CCW, said: "Dealing with debt can be enormously overwhelming and isolating, which is why we're delighted to see Yorkshire Water's shareholders funding this additional support for customers in crisis."
Mr Grebby said giving customers additional breathing room, while covering their charges, would also provide them with "much-needed peace of mind" while they try to access support.
Angie Markham-Nock, customer support manager for Yorkshire Water, said: "Our customers that are granted Breathing Space through the government portal will automatically see their payments covered during that period."
