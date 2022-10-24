Huddersfield: M62 lorry crash closes two lanes
A collision has closed two of the westbound lanes on the M62 in West Yorkshire.
Diesel was spilled on the road surface after a lorry was involved in the crash at junction 24 for Huddersfield, according to National Highways.
The agency said the westbound entry slip road at junction 24 was also closed.
It warned motorists there was about three miles (4.8km) of congestion and drivers should expect long delays.
