Leeds: Man arrested after emergency crews force car entry
Emergency services forced entry to a car in central Leeds after a report of concern for the welfare of a man inside.
West Yorkshire Police attended St Peter's Place, close to Leeds Conservatoire and BBC Yorkshire, at about 11:30 BST on Wednesday.
Police and the fire service said the man was helped from the black Ford vehicle, with the road cordoned off.
He was subsequently arrested as he was wanted on a warrant, officers said.
An assessment was made after concerns about some liquid in the vehicle, but no illegal or dangerous items were detected, the police spokesperson added.
