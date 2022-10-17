Leeds fire: Leonardo building blaze treated as arson
- Published
A fire which broke out at a high-rise building in Leeds is being treated as arson, police have said.
The blaze engulfed part of the Leonardo building near Millennium Square on Saturday night, as plastic sheeting which covered scaffolding caught fire.
The building, which was under renovation, was vacant at the time and no-one was injured.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident is now being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.
The fire was reported at about 19:30 BST at the building on Cookridge Street.
Incident commander Dale Gardiner, from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire "had the potential" to be more serious, due to its city centre location.
He said the plastic wrap around the building initially caught fire but the majority of the flames were from scaffolding, which hindered firefighters' access.
Some nearby buildings were evacuated but, despite the flames taking hold of the top three floors, fire crews managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties.
Leeds City Museum remained closed on Sunday but said it had been unaffected by the fire.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may help with the enquiry is asked to call Leeds District CID.
