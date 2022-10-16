Sheffield Fargate shipping container venue opening date delayed again
- Published
The opening of a new shipping container venue in Sheffield has been delayed again, the council has said.
The container park, on Fargate, was expected to finally open on Monday but the launch has been postponed.
The eight containers will provide space for street food stalls, shops and events.
Richard Eyre, from the council, said he was "disappointed" but the building control team was "awaiting technical information from the operator".
The opening had already been previously delayed after Yorkshire Water raised concerns about the site damaging the sewers.
Mr Eyre, director of streetscene and regulations, said: "I know many people have been looking forward to heading down, trying out the food and browsing the independent shops.
"We are equally as disappointed as many others will be. The structure is built and ready to go and we are really looking forward to welcoming people through the doors."
He said the building control team was waiting for information that was legally required before the attraction can open.
The council has no control over when the operator will provide the documents, he said.
A new opening date is yet to be set.
