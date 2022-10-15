Leeds: Men 'celebrated' after racist attack - say police
- Published
A group of men appeared to celebrate after a racist attack in Leeds, according to police.
A 20-year-old man was hit with a bottle and needed stitches to his head after the incident in the city centre.
Police have released CCTV of five men who they believe were involved in the attack in Victoria Road near Water Lane at about 02:00 BST on 29 May.
Officers want to speak to another man who was assaulted by the group on the same night but did not report it.
The victim was on his way to the gym when he was approached by the men who racially abused him before one of them punched him, West Yorkshire Police said.
When he fought back, the victim was attacked by other members of the group and as he tried to get away he was struck by a bottle.
Officers said their inquiries revealed another man was attacked by the men in the same area but never spoke to police.
Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.