Leeds United: Stadium bans for Man United match missile throwing
- Published
Five men have been banned from Elland Road for life after throwing missiles towards the pitch and at fans during a Leeds United v Manchester United game.
West Yorkshire Police said flares and smoke bombs were set off and coins thrown during the match on 20 February.
Suspects were identified after public appeals using CCTV images, with several away fans arrested on the day.
A man, 21, from Leeds, was banned from all matches for five years after a vape hit Manchester United's Anthony Elanga.
He was banned from Elland Road for life and fined a total of £485.
Three men aged 22, 27, and 32, from Leeds, and a 29-year-old man from Cumbria were permanently banned from Elland Road for throwing missiles, officers said.
A 37-year-old man from Gomersal received a four-year football banning order after throwing a flare during the match.
West Yorkshire Police said 11 arrests were made on the day of the match.
- A 28-year-old man from Manchester was given a three-year football banning order for throwing a flare onto the pitch
- A 34-year-old from Manchester was fined for breaching a football banning order
- A 35-year-old man from Warrington was fined after attempting to enter the stadium with a flare
- A 33-year-old man from Hyde, Greater Manchester, was fined for a public order offence
- A 16-year-old boy from Leeds was given a community order for pitch encroachment
- A 26-year-old man from Poynton in Cheshire was given a community order for cocaine possession
Police continue to investigate trouble involving supporters from both sides at a Wetherspoons pub near Leeds Arena before the match.
Temporary Det Supt Andy Cass said: "Although there is as very long-established rivalry between these two clubs, there can be absolutely no excuse for the behaviour that we saw from a minority of supporters from both sides at this fixture.
"We know that the vast majority of genuine fans, who show their support for their clubs passionately but within the law, will support our efforts to root out those whose behaviour damages the game."
