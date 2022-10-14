Jurassic Trail: Record numbers for Leeds dinosaur event, say organisers
More than half a million people visited a city centre dinosaur trail in Leeds earlier this year, organisers have said.
The Jurassic Trail, which featured a dozen life-sized animatronic reptiles, attracted 509,000 people.
LeedsBID said their data suggested that was 200,000 more visitors than the previous event.
Marketing head Martin Dickson said the spectacle boosted businesses during "turbulent economic times".
The trail, in its third iteration, saw a variety of dinosaurs dotted around the city - including a house-sized Tyrannosaurus rex and a Spinosaurus in the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.
LeedsBID said they believed that visitor numbers to the reptiles, which were on show from 30 July to 4 September, had translated into an impact of around £3.35m on the local economy.
Mr Dickson thanked "visionary" partners in the city for helping to deliver the trail.
He added: "We've crafted an event that hundreds of thousands of people could enjoy for free while rediscovering the amazing city centre that we have in Leeds.
"The economic boost it brought could not have come at a better time when our high streets needed it most in turbulent economic times.
"Now it's all about moving onto the next big ideas for coming years that will see Leeds retain its place as the destination to visit in the country."
