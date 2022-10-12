West Yorkshire: Seized cash used to fund women's self-defence classes
Money recovered from criminal activity is being used to fund free women's self-defence classes in West Yorkshire.
Grants from the West Yorkshire Mayor's office are supporting classes including the Springback programme in Leeds and Women & Girls Boxercise in Wakefield.
The classes aim to help women and girls recover from past experiences and develop strength and confidence.
The seized cash, recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act, is allocated by the Mayor's Safer Communities Fund.
The first two rounds of project funding saw 100 charity or community projects given a grant of up to £6,000, with other areas of focus including knife crime and anti-social behaviour.
Springback at the Tetley in Leeds city centre combines discussion sessions for women with teaching kung fu techniques.
Lucy Fishwick, who runs the programme, said: "Coming out of the pandemic, women were even more afraid to leave their homes but domestic abuse went up - they may have been afraid to leave, but they weren't safe when they were at home either.
"I felt it was important to put something out there that was offering practical, in-the-moment solutions."
A woman who has taken part, who did not wish to be named, said: "It has helped me to be confident in myself, to not be scared and to be aware of people around me.
"If somebody approached me in a certain way, I know how to defend myself."
The scheme has also funded boxercise classes in Eastmoor, Wakefield, for females aged 12 and above.
They aim to "help break the cycle of 'accepted' levels of verbal, mental and physical abuse".
"It has always been my passion to give women self-defence techniques, I believe every woman should have it," said Madeleine France, from the programme.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said she hoped the schemes would help to make the county a "safer place for women and girls".
"We shouldn't have to worry about what shoes we are wearing when we go for a night out because we might have to run home, we can't thrive in that atmosphere," she said.
