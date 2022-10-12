Brighouse £19.1m regeneration plans move to next stage
Plans to invest £19.1m in a former mill town, creating a new market area and regenerating the town centre, have been given the go-ahead by the government.
Investment in five projects in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, has been approved by ministers following a three-year consultation process.
The proposals make up the Brighouse Deal and include improving the town's retail and leisure offer.
They include spending £3m on a new market building on the canalside.
There are five projects which make up the deal, and each will now move to the next stage, with more detailed designs developed and planning approval sought.
The plans include:
- A £400,000 plan to develop the public areas on the edge of the town centre, encouraging active lifestyles and contributing to Calderdale's climate action.
- £6m to improve outdoor recreation opportunities and the image of Brighouse, including connecting the area around the canal with the town centre, and providing an event and community space in Thornton Square.
- Spending £2m on a new market building with 40 fixed and pop-up market stalls.
- Retail and leisure plans worth £9m, including enhancing public spaces to increase footfall and boost spending in shops, cafes and restaurants.
- A spend of £450,000 to put high-tech manufacturing at the heart of the town's future by creating an Industry 4.0 Hub, where small businesses can explore how digital technology can improve their productivity and increase innovation.
Councillor Sophie Whittaker, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: "Government approval of these projects is another important milestone for the Brighouse Deal.
"We are pleased the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities agrees that these plans will make a huge difference to our town and unlock our potential for the future, and we are now moving into a new phase which will see further development of the projects and then, hopefully in around 12 months' time, the start of construction and delivery of our vision.
"Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far, given their views and had their say."
