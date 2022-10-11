Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop
- Published
Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford.
The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud.
It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports, thought to be linked, on Loxley Close, Buck Street, Christophers Court and King Street.
The men are Hamza Shah, 21, Hamid Shah, 31, and 28-year-old Qiasar Shar.
West Yorkshire Police said the men are known in the Bradford East area, with enquiries ongoing by the force.
Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, using the online live chat function or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk