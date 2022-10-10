Leeds United plane met by airport emergency crews
A plane carrying the Leeds United football squad and staff was met by emergency vehicles at Leeds Bradford Airport after those on board reporting the smell of "burning rubber".
The team had returned to the city from London after a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
A club contact told BBC Radio Leeds there was "the smell of burning rubber and smoke".
The plane landed safely at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.
Those who were onboard were "all fine", they added.
Leeds Bradford Airport and Leeds United have both been contacted for comment.
