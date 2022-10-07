Bradford: Police charge 24th man in child sex abuse inquiry
- Published
Detectives investigating allegations of historic child sexual abuse in Bradford have charged another man, bringing the total number to 24.
The offences, including rape and child prostitution, are said to have taken place between 2007 and 2011 and involve one victim.
West Yorkshire Police said 23 men have already appeared in court.
Omar Taj, 35, from Bradford, is due before Bradford Magistrates' Court later charged with rape.
