Huddersfield: Man jailed for historical sex abuse of girl, 6
A "devious and predatory" man has been jailed for the historical sexual abuse of a six-year-old girl in Huddersfield.
Timothy Bird, 44, abused the child between 2008 and 2009 and was arrested in 2020 after the victim came forward, Leeds Crown Court had earlier heard.
Bird, of Conwy Court, Halton, in Cheshire, denied five charges, including attempted rape, but was found guilty following a trial in August.
He was sentenced to 17 years, with a further five years on extended licence.
Bird was arrested and eventually charged following "painstaking inquiries" by West Yorkshire Police, detectives said.
He was subsequently convicted of attempted rape, sexual assault and inciting a young child to engage in sexual activity.
Following his sentencing, Det Con Suzanne Clark said: "Bird richly deserves his sentence for committing very serious sexual offences against a young victim who was very much at his mercy.
"Her courage in coming forward years later and reporting what he did allowed detectives to fully investigate this case and bring this devious and predatory man to justice.
"We continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to contact us.
"No matter how long ago the offending took place, police will always investigate, always listen, and do all we can to achieve justice for victims."
