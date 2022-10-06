Yassar Yaqub inquest: Officer denies being 'mistaken' over M62 shooting
A police officer who shot dead a suspect on the M62 has defended his recollection of events.
Yassar Yaqub, 28, was the front-seat passenger in one of two cars travelling in convoy on 2 January 2017.
He died from "catastrophic blood loss" after being hit by two bullets, an inquest at Leeds Crown Court has heard.
On Thursday, it was suggested that Mr Yaqub had not been "crouched down", as the officer maintains, but the officer denied he had "made a mistake".
Four unmarked police vehicles surrounded the two cars at junction 24 in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
The inquest previously heard the officer leaned out of his window and opened fire at Mr Yaqub from 1.5 metres (5ft) away.
The officer, referred to only as V39 to protect his identity, said after the vehicle was stopped by colleagues, Mr Yaqub ignored his command to "show me your hands".
Mr Yaqub instead "crouched down" before bringing a handgun over the car's dashboard, the officer said.
V39 said that he had "feared for my life" and "had no alternative" but to shoot Mr Yaqub.
The jury was shown a photograph taken from inside the Audi Mr Yaqub was in, with bullet holes in the front windscreen.
Addressing the officer, Michael Mansfield KC, representing Mr Yaqub's family, said: "It's quite clear if someone is bent down, crouches and leans towards his right if that's what he did, he is going below the 'mound' on the dashboard.
"There's quite a bit of cover there isn't there? If he was in that position he wouldn't have received the wounds he did, would he? Are you mistaken at all about your position and his?"
V39 replied: "No, sir."
Another photograph showed a forensic officer sitting upright in the passenger seat of the Audi.
'I cannot recall it like that'
Mr Mansfield said: "You can see where the penetrative holes are imaged on this particular person's clothing and the trajectory of his arms raised."
The officer said he "cannot recall it like that".
Mr Mansfield asked: "He wasn't crouched down when you fired your weapon, was he?"
The officer replied: "I think he was, sir."
He also denied that he had "made a mistake".
Mr Mansfield said: "Was he in an upright position in his seat when he received his injuries?"
V39 said: "No, sir."
The inquest previously heard Mr Yaqub was described by police intelligence as a "highly active criminal".
Operation Fillview was set up in October 2016 in response to intelligence showing he and another man had been "making threats" to a man called Yasser Adalat.
V39 was the passenger in one of the police vehicles that followed Mr Yaqub and his associates from Akbar's Cafe in Bradford and onto the M62 towards Huddersfield, before they were stopped at the junction known as Ainley Top.
The inquest continues.
