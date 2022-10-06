Holmfield Hum: Village mystery noise cannot be identified - council
The source of a mystery humming sound which has plagued residents in a West Yorkshire village for two years cannot be identified, a council has said.
Some people in Holmfield, near Halifax, said the noise had "tortured" them in their homes and damaged their health.
Known as the "Holmfield Hum", it prompted an investigation to try and establish where it was coming from.
Calderdale Council said it had left "no stone unturned" but could not "evidence a statutory noise nuisance".
The authority said its "extensive investigation" into the possible cause of the noise had now come to an end.
It added that a noise consultant's independent investigation also reached the same conclusion.
'Highly complex case'
Councillor Jenny Lynn, cabinet member for public services and communities, said she understood the impact the alleged noises had had on some and investigations could be restarted if new evidence came to light.
She said: "This has been a highly complex case with many challenges, including the area's landscape, the mixed residential and commercial urban environment, the fact that not everyone can hear the reported noises, and because low-frequency noise is notoriously hard to detect across the country."
Speaking last year, resident Yvonne Conner said the low-frequency noise was affecting her health, and she had to change her working hours because of a lack of rest.
She said: "Residents have been unable to relax in their own home for nearly a year. The noise is continuous day and night."
The investigation has been "complex and thorough", said the council, with staff working day and night to try and detect the reported noise, visiting people's homes and businesses and appointing an independent noise consultant.
Ms Lynn said the council did not "doubt that some residents are experiencing noise" and that it would regularly review the situation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She added: "We know this is not the outcome that the complainants were hoping for, but we have exhausted all current lines of inquiry."
