Wakefield to close headquarters to combat rising energy costs
A council is to temporarily close its historic headquarters and relocate staff and services due to the "significant" rise in energy costs.
Wakefield's County Hall will close by the start of November the authority said as it looks to tackle the "huge financial challenge" it faces.
The authority is predicted to overspend its budget by about £11m this year.
Councillor Darren Byford said the decision would allow the authority to maintain services this winter.
County Hall, which houses the council chamber, was identified following a review as having low occupancy but high heating costs.
The majority of services based there will be relocated to neighbouring buildings Wakefield One and Wakefield Town Hall.
The council said it had not ruled out closing other building temporarily, though it has not revealed how much money it expects to save with the closure of County Hall.
Mr Byford, who is responsible for property, said the authority was having to manage the impact of "spiralling inflation and soaring energy and fuel costs".
"By reducing energy usage, we are able to cut our fuel bills, which will support us to maintain important services that our residents rely on, at a time of severe financial pressures," he said.
The building, which opened in 1898 and was refurbished in 1991, will be maintained with a low-level of heating throughout winter.
Tony Homewood, leader of Wakefield Council's Conservative Group, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was "surprised and disappointed" by the move.
"County Hall is the home of Wakefield Council," he said.
"It is a beautiful old building but unfortunately it has a very antiquated heating system and costs a fortune to run.
"We will see if this decision is justified as we move forward. Whether temporary becomes permanent, we will see in due course."
The move comes as the council agreed to offer a £3.5m package of support for residents to help with soaring energy bills.
