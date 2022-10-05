Leeds German Christmas market cancelled for third year
Leeds German Christmas market will not be running this year, the council has confirmed.
The Christkindelmarkt is normally held from early November to just before Christmas in Millennium Square.
It has been cancelled for the past two years due to Covid restrictions. No reason has been given yet for the latest cancellation.
Leeds City Council and the German organisers of the event have been contacted for a response.
🎄❄️ We’re thrilled to announce that Ice Cube @Christmas will return to Millennium Square from Friday 25 November 2022...Posted by Leeds City Council on Tuesday, October 4, 2022
In a social media post, the council said it would be running an outdoor ice rink with food and drink stalls and "winter themed rides and attractions for all the family" on the usual site of the market.
The Facebook post attracted dozens of comments, with one person saying the cancellation was 'just another reason not to bother going into Leeds centre now'.
