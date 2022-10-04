Leeds: Protest against proposal to shut primary school
Staff and parents at a school in West Yorkshire are campaigning against its possible closure.
A consultation was launched by Leeds City Council on a proposal to shut Queensway Primary School in Yeadon.
The council said the birth rate in Yeadon and Guiseley fell significantly in recent years and the areas have a "surplus" of school places.
Campaigners will march to Yeadon Town Hall on Tuesday to protest against the possible closure.
The school has a higher than average number of pupils with additional needs and from deprived backgrounds.
Mark Duce, headteacher at the school, said: "It's rocked the community already. For families as well, we are a safety net. The families need us here."
The school currently has 152 pupils but has places for up to 210.
A campaign group has launched a petition against the proposed closure and will march from the school to Yeadon Town Hall on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "In recent years the Guiseley and Yeadon areas have seen a significant drop in the numbers of children being born, and there are several primary schools across the area with surplus places. We want schools to have sustainable numbers for the future so that they can meet the needs of their learners."
They said the council will support parents and carers who have questions about the future of the school.
A four week consultation into the proposals will close on 23 October and a report detailing the results will be written for councillors.
A decision on whether to close the school will be made on 15 March 2023, according to the council. The school would shut at the end of term in July 2023 if the closure goes ahead.
