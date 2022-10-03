Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail: PM confirms city will get new link
- Published
Bradford will get a new railway station on the high-speed route to be built between Liverpool and Hull, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.
Ms Truss previously said she would reverse the government's decision to curtail much of the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail line.
She made the new pledge on Monday, telling ITV: "It will stop at Bradford. I'm very clear about that."
Last week, Ms Truss confirmed Hull would be included in the scheme.
The prime minister said details for the new route would be set out "in due course".
A Bradford stop on the planned route would boost the city's economy by £30bn over 10 years, leaders have claimed.
The news has been welcomed by West Yorkshire's Mayor, Tracy Brabin.
Posting on Twitter, she said it was "good news for Bradford and West Yorkshire".
