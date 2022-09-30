Leeds Bonfire Night events axed over budget pressures
- Published
Bonfire Night firework displays in Leeds have been axed due to soaring energy costs and budget pressures.
Leeds City Council said all six events had been scrapped as part of efforts to slash "non-essential" spending.
The displays at East End Park, Roundhay Park, Woodhouse Moor, Springhead Park, Middleton Park and Bramley Park have not been held since 2019.
Councillor Salma Arif said the decision was not taken lightly, adding that she shared in people's disappointment.
"It is obviously very disappointing for residents that bonfire and firework events cannot restart this year, however the council must work hard on cutting all non-essential spend in the current financial climate," she said."
In a statement the council said restarting the bonfire events after the two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic would cost "in excess of £200,000".
The authority said the decision had been taken due to "significant budget pressures" and an increased demand on services as a result of cost of living pressures on local residents.
It added: "In addition, the council is facing an increase in the cost of electricity, gas and fuel and given the costs associated with restarting bonfires this year would be in excess of £200k, the decision to cancel the displays has been taken due to the need to identify any non-essential spend."
Elsewhere in Yorkshire, the annual bonfire and fireworks event in Harrogate has also been cancelled.
Organisers said they had struggled to get the wood pallets normally used to build the fire.
They also said the price of transporting the materials had risen.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.