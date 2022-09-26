Khayri Mclean: Police search powers extended after boy's stabbing
Police in Huddersfield have been given enhanced stop-and-search powers days after a 15 year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a school.
Khayri Mclean was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School on the afternoon of 21 September. He died later in hospital.
West Yorkshire Police has authorised the use of so-called Section 60 orders to "detect and deter" knife-carrying.
It followed "recent incidents and intelligence", the force said.
Police said three "young people" were arrested after being found with weapons in the Woodhouse Hill area on Sunday.
The arrests are not believed to be connected to the ongoing murder investigation.
The Section 60 orders, which came into effect at 17:30 BST, apply within the town centre, Ashbrow, and Fartown areas of Huddersfield.
They will run until 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
It gives officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or "dangerous instruments" without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
Insp Graham Dyson said: "This order has been put in place due to concerns after the recent violent incidents in Huddersfield.
"This is about disrupting, deterring and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour."
Two boys, aged 15 and 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier charged with Khayri's murder.
They were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
Both boys are also charged with possession of a bladed article.
