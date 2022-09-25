Leeds: People asked to collect conkers and other tree seeds
People in Leeds are being asked to collect tree seeds in order to help a planting scheme across the city.
Four types of seeds can be left at collection points to then be sown and grown at Leeds Council's garden centre.
The Woodland Creation initiative aims to plant more than 5m trees over the next 25 years in the city's parks and green spaces.
Councillor Salma Arif said the scheme was a "positive contribution towards our carbon neutral status".
Ms Arif, Leeds City Council's executive member for public health and active lifestyles, added: "By collecting seeds you are helping create new habitats for birds and plants and creating more green spaces which will ultimately improve the health and wellbeing of residents across Leeds."
The council's parks service would manage the new woodlands in a bid to capture carbon and increase biodiversity by creating habitats for birds, animals and insects.
The new woodlands would also be used by local communities to improve health, wellbeing and understanding of climate change, the authority said.
People can leave conkers, acorns, beech nuts and chestnuts at:
- Temple Newsam Café
- Gotts Manor Golf Club
- The Arium
- Three Cottages Café, Meanwood Park
- Farnley Hall Park
- Middleton Park Visitor Centre
- Golden Acre Park Café
- Tropical World gift shop
- Kirkstall Abbey gift shop
- White House Café Outdoor Seating, Otley Chevin
- TCV Hollybush Kirkstall.
- Wetherby Town Hall.
- Lotherton Hall
